Sat Feb 06, 2021
AFP
February 6, 2021

Indian farmers protests attract new supporters

AFP
February 6, 2021

BHAINSWAL, India: Thousands of farmers in a politically important Indian state on Friday rallied in opposition to new agricultural laws, signalling growing support for a months-long campaign to have the government reforms scrapped.

Angry at what they see as legislation that benefits private buyers at the expense of growers, tens of thousands of farmers have been camped on the outskirts of the capital, New Delhi, for more than two months, calling for the withdrawal of laws introduced in September.Much of the initial support for the protests has come from rice and wheat growers from northern India, particularly opposition-ruled Punjab state.

