Britain expels Chinese spies

LONDON: Britain has expelled three Chinese spies working in the UK while posing as journalists over the past year, the Daily Telegraph has reported. The three were understood to be intelligence officers for Beijing’s Ministry of State Security, the paper said on Thursday, citing an unnamed senior government source. "Their true identities were uncovered by MI5 and they have since been forced to return to China," it said, referring to Britain’s domestic intelligence agency.