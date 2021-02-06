close
Sat Feb 06, 2021
AFP
February 6, 2021

Egypt frees Al-Jazeera journalist

World

AFP
February 6, 2021

CAIRO: Egypt has freed a journalist for Qatar’s Al Jazeera, a security source said on Friday, after four years in jail without trial following the end last month of a rift between the two Arab states. Mahmoud Hussein, an Egyptian national who had been imprisoned since December 23, 2016, was released on Thursday night, the Egyptian security source told AFP without elaborating.

