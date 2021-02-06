France, Germany ‘moving forward’ on future combat jet

PARIS: France and Germany aim to take the next step in the development of Europe’s next-generation combat jet in the coming weeks by confirming contracts to build a test version, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday.

"We are moving forward, it’s an extraordinarily complex project," Macron said after defence and security talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel. "In the coming weeks we will have settled the final outstanding points and I firmly hope that by spring we will have the administrative and political confirmations needed to meet our schedule and our ambitions," Macron said.

The Future Combat Air System (FCAS), being built by German, French and Spanish firms, is a key part of Macron’s push for military sovereignty on the Continent and his aim to lessen its reliance on the Nato alliance. So far governments have only approved funding for prototype and design contracts, a small fraction of the multibillion-euro budget for the 20-year project.