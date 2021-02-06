Partly cloudy forecast

LAHORE:Partly cloudy weather was observed in the City here Friday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. The officials said that continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country. They predicted that cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country while very cold in upper parts and north Balochistan. Friday’s minimum temperature was recorded at Leh where mercury dropped to -09°C while in Lahore, it was 6.6°C and maximum was 20.5°C.