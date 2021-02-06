Alhamra organises rally for Kashmiris

LAHORE:The Lahore Art Council Friday organised a rally to show solidarity with the people of Kashmir at Alhamra Art Centre.

Alhamra Executive Director Dr Aslam Dogar led the rally from Alhamra to The Mall. Dr Aslam Dogar said the international community and the United Nations had to fulfil their ‘Responsibility to Protect’ innocent Kashmiris from crimes against humanity being committed by Indian occupying military forces in Indian-Held Kashmir. He said Alhamra would continue supporting Kashmiris until they attained their inalienable right to self-determination. All Pakistanis are standing with Kashmiris. “Kashmir dispute is an internationally recognised issue and needs to be resolved following the UNSC resolutions and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people, he said.