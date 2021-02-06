Policy devised for revamping DGPR: Rai

LAHORE:Newly-appointed Director General of Directorate General Public Relations (DGPR) Ms Saman Rai said a comprehensive policy has been evolved for the capacity building of DGPR on modern lines for timely dissemination of information to the public; she said this at an introductory session with the officers of the department at Al-Hamra on Friday.

She lauded the services of DGPR saying it had always played a commendable role for projecting government initiatives of public welfare, policies and decisions, and proved to be an important institution whose officers always exhibited outstanding performance in difficult times. Director (News) Javed Younis, Director (Electronic Media) Robina Afzal Director Admin as well as officers and other staff of the department were also present on this occasion. Saman Rai said different training programmes will be launched for enhancing the capacity of DGPR personnel and provided modern facilities for ensuring the timely providing the information to the public through different sources of media. She urged the officers to play their role with devotion and dedication, and stressed the need to further strengthen the ties with media. Director Electronic & Social Media Ms Rubina Afzal said DGPR officials had worked very hard with a passion to perform their duties.