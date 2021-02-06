Embezzled material seized

LAHORE:Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has seized the embezzled material of MEPCO worth millions of rupees on Friday. The MEPCO material was sold to private persons. It has learnt that the material of MEPCO was being embezzled and later on sold to private parties and thus causing huge loss to national exchequer. FIA conducted a raid at private premises and recovered the following material - 11 KV stay wires, stay rods, stay rod plates, steel arms, steel elbows, disc insulators and other material.