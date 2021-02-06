NHMP holds rally on Kashmir Day

LAHORE:National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) organised a rally on Kashmir Day to express solidarity with Kashmiri people at National Highways and Motorway Police Training College, Sheikhupura on Friday.

Addressing the participants of rally, Additional IGP Headquarters Khalid Mehmood said the purpose for commemorating Kashmir Solidarity Day is to attract the attention of international community towards Indian atrocities in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and remind them to put pressure on India to resolve Kashmir dispute as per resolutions of UNO and wishes of Kashmiri people. The participants were carrying banners and placards on which slogans demonstrating solidarity with Muslims of Occupied Kashmir, atrocities upon Kashmiri people and demand from world comity to play an active part to resolve issue of Kashmir were written. The participants also chanted slogans against atrocities of India and showed solid belief that one day Occupied Kashmir will become part of Pakistan.