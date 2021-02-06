Birth anniversary of Hazrat Abu Bakr (RA) observed

LAHORE:The birth anniversary of first Caliph of Islam Hazrat Abu Bakr (R.A) was observed under the banner of various religious parties on Friday.

Pakistan Sunni Tehrik took out a rally from the Press Club to Aiwan-e-Iqbal Chowk to show respect to Hazrat Abu Bakr (R.A). PST Lahore president Sardar Tahir Dogar, Allama Sharif Qazzafi and others paid glowing tributes to the first Caliph of Islam and said the testimony of his truthfulness and loyalty with Allah and His Messenger (PBUH) was given by none other than the Holy Prophet (PBUH) himself. A seminar was organized at historic Badshahi Masjid to pay homage to Hazrat Abu Bakr (R.A.) under the chairmanship of Ruet Hilal Committee chief Khateeb Dr Abdul Khabeer Azad. He said Hazrat Abu Bakr (R.A.) led all his life in service of Islam and Holy Prophet (PBUH), for which his life would remain a beacon of light for Muslims of all times to come. He said the sacrifices of first Caliph for promoting Islam and protecting the Holy Prophet (PBUH) were uncountable and unmatched.