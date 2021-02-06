PU events condemn Indian atrocities in IHK

LAHORE:Punjab University (PU) on Friday organised several artistic and cultural activities with the theme of “Azm Yakjahti Kashmir” to express solidarity with the people of Indian Held Kashmir and highlight the Indian atrocities on innocent Kashmiris.

The activities were held as part of a three-day event inaugurated by Punjab Higher Education Minister Raja Yasir Humayun Sarfaraz at Alhamra Art Centre. PU Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad, Pro-VC Prof Dr Saleem Mazhar, PU College of Art and Design Principal Prof Dr Sumera Jawad, Director Student Affairs Prof Dr Muhammad Shafiq, Israr Chishtee, Prof Dr Ahmad Bilal, faculty members, a large number of students and people from various walks of life attended the activities.

A large number of Christians also held a rally to condemn violation of human rights by India in IHK. The education minister visited a painting exhibition marking Indian barbarism against Kashmiri people. A tableau “Kashmir: Ek Zulm, Ek Kahani” was also presented. An anthem created by PUCAD students under the supervision of Israr Chishtee titled “Beti Tou Beti Hoti Hy” was played in which the cruelty of Indian forces against Kashmiri women was highlighted.

A documentary prepared by Prof Dr Ahmed Bilal and his team was screened in which the history of the Kashmir issue, genocide of innocent Kashmiris, violence, rape of Kashmiri women, illegal change to the status of IHK by India and violations of basic human rights were shown to the audience. The students of PUCAD’s BFA graphic design programme presented a mime expressing the state of oppression being faced by the people of IHK. The PUCAD students also presented a dress show titled “Main Ny Oorh Liya Kashmir” in which they wore the dresses depicting the sacrifices of Kashmiri people for their freedom. Various stalls regarding Kashmir’s culture were also set up.

In his video message, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar said the Pakistani nation was with the Kashmiri people. “We would never leave them alone,” he said. He stated that Kashmiris were fighting for their freedom and they would get freedom from India soon. He said that PU was playing a lead role in national affairs which was highly appreciated. Raja Yasir Humayun said that Pakistan would make an all-out effort at every forum for the rights of Kashmiris. He said, “We were strengthening Pakistan because an economically strong Pakistan could ensure liberty to Kashmir from Indian clutches. He said that the United Nations would also start looking at the Indian atrocities in Kashmir when Pakistan would be strengthened. Prof Niaz Ahmad said that serious violations of human rights were being committed by India in IHK and the international community had failed to check tyrannical behaviour of Indian armed forces. He condemned the silence of the UN and international human rights organisations over the dreadful human rights violations in IHK. He urged the international community to come forward to help resolve the Kashmir issue and give the right of plebiscite to Kashmiri people as per their desires. He lauded the role of Pakistani government, Army and other institutions in presenting the Kashmir issue in the best way. He said that every Pakistani had always supported Kashmir cause politically, morally and legally. He said that PU would continue to highlight Kashmir issue at the international level. The activities would continue till February 7 at Alhamra Art Centre.