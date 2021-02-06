Resolution in PA to salute Kashmiris

LAHORE:Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MPA Hina Pervaiz Butt submitted a resolution in the Punjab Assembly to salute the peaceful struggle of Kashmiris and the freedom movement here on Friday.

The house expressed solidarity with the people of Occupied Kashmir who have been fighting for their independence for decades but unfortunately the United Nations has failed to implement its resolutions, the resolution said. “The house also salutes the courage and bravery of Kashmiri women,” Hina stated in the resolution.