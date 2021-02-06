19 more die from corona in Punjab

LAHORE:Around 19 patients died from COVID-19 and 394 new infections were confirmed in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

According to report issued by Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) on Friday, the death toll reached 4,840, while confirmed cases became 159,705 in the province. As per the spokesperson for Corona Monitoring Room at P&SHD, 11,492 tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours, which raised the total number of tests to 2,991,953 in the province.