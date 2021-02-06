PML-N asks govt to revise Kashmir policy

LAHORE:PML-N Punjab Information Secretary Azma Bukhari has said that Kashmiris' struggle for independence cannot be suppressed at gunpoint. In her statement on Kashmir Day, she demanded the government reconsider its policy on Kashmir. She said Kashmiri mothers, sisters and daughters have been carrying the bodies of their loved ones for seven decades. “Blood has become cheaper than water in Kashmir,” she said and questioned that how long will the Security Council and the United Nations keep their eyes closed on the massacre of Kashmiris? She said “Modi's friends have thrown Kashmir into the lap of India. International human rights organisations are showing duplicity in suppressing Kashmiris' liberation movement, solution of Kashmir issue is not a priority of the West but sale of arms to Modi is the first priority,” Azma stated.