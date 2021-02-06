Yasmin for integration of healthcare facilities

LAHORE:The 13th Annual International Cancer Surgery Conference, held with the collaboration of Surgical Oncology Society Pakistan and Department of Surgery Shaikh Zayed Hospital, concluded at Shaikh Zayed Hospital Lahore on Friday. Eminent surgeons of Lahore and different parts of the world shared different aspects of cancer surgeries and their experiences.

A great cancer debate was conducted in the presence of Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid, Shaikh Zayed Medical Complex Chairman Prof Mateen Izhar, Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission chairman and his panel and suggestions were discussed regarding the need for cancer health facilities specifically the concept of one-roof facility entertaining every aspect of cancer patients. Dr Yasmin Rashid emphasised the need for working papers from experts to help the government identify means for improvement in cancer care.

She stressed the need for integration and better communication among healthcare facilities. Later, a lifetime achievement award was given to Prof Arshad Cheema and Prof Zafar Ali Chaudhry.