Virginia to ban death penalty

WASHINGTON: Virginia moved one step closer on Friday to becoming the 23rd US state to abolish the death penalty -- and the first southern state to do so. The Virginia House of Delegates voted 57-41 to end capital punishment, two days after the state Senate approved a similar bill. The two Democratic-controlled chambers will now have to reconcile their respective versions of the bill and send it to Governor Ralph Northam for his signature. Northam, a Democrat, has said he would sign it when it reaches his desk.