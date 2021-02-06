Egypt frees Al-Jazeera journalist

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
CAIRO: Egypt has freed a journalist for Qatar’s Al Jazeera, a security source said on Friday, after four years in jail without trial following the end last month of a rift between the two Arab states. Mahmoud Hussein, an Egyptian national who had been imprisoned since December 23, 2016, was released on Thursday night, the Egyptian security source told AFP without elaborating.