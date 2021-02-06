Man kills father

A man allegedly killed his father at their house in Zarina Colony on Friday. The family told the Khawaja Ajmair Nagri police that the son hit his father on his head with an iron rod after an exchange of hot words, seriously injuring him. The Jamal Khan, 65, son of Ilmuddin, succumbed to his injuries shortly after the incident.

The body was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for an autopsy. The police said the suspect, Shahid, according to the family, was mentally ill; however, he managed to escape after committing the crime. The police are investigating the case from different angles.