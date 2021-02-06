Youth commits suicide

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
A youth allegedly ended his life on Friday at his house located in Federal B Area Block 13 within the jurisdiction of the Gulberg police station.
Police said the body of the 19-year-old man was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. The family told the police that the deceased had ended his life by hanging himself with the help of a ceiling fan at his room after an exchange of hot words with his sister.