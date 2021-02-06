Cop, man injured in Steel Town protest

A policeman and a protester were injured during a clash within the jurisdiction of the Steel Town Police Station on Friday.

According to police, the clash took place between the police and protesters when scores of vendors and stall owners were staging a protest in Gulshan-e-Hadeed against the imposition of a ban on weekly bazaars due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

During the clash, Assistant Sub-inspector Aziz of the Steel Town was wounded after protesters attacked and beat him up. One protester was also wounded in police firing. The injured person was immediately taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre where he has been identified as 45-year-old Fayyaz, son of Qurban. Police said that the protester was wounded when the police shot a fire in air to disperse the crowd.