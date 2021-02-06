Four injured in separate incidents

Four people were wounded in separate incidents on Friday. A man was shot and injured for putting up resistance during a robbery bid near Abbas Market. He was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) where he was identified as 28-year-old Mubashir.

In another incident, Adeel, 20, was wounded for offering resistance to muggers in Nazimabad. He was rushed to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.A woman and her minor son were stabbed and injured during a clash in Gulshan-e-Hadeed. The injured were identified as 28-year-old Sakina while her son as five-year-old Gulab. They were taken to the JPMC.