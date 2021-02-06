Trial of KCR between City Station and Orangi carried out

The Pakistan Railways carried out a trial operation of the Karachi Circular Railway from the City Station to Orangi Town on Friday.

The trial, according to a press statement issued by the Pakistan Railways, was concluded successfully. Relevant officers of the Pakistan Railwaysâ€™s Karachi division and engineers of the KCR project monitored the trial.

Currently, the operational KCR route is between the City Station and the Pipri Station on the Pakistan Railwaysâ€™s Main Line-I track. Now the 14-kilometre-long track from the City Station to Orangi Town will be added to the operational route.

The statement also denied some electronic media reports about derailment of the trial KCR train or any other accident near the Sher Shah region. It said the trial train smoothly moved from the City and Orangi stations and vice versa.

A 30-minute break near Sher Shah was a major part of examining the operational parameters that was misconstrued as derailment or any other accident, the statement said. Before this trial, the Karachi division of the Pakistan Railways also smoothly concluded the trial run on the 1,238-foot-long Chinna Creek Bridge connecting Kaemari with the City Station.

The KCR project comprises a 29.41-kilometre-long two-way loop along with the provision of a 13.69-kilometre-long two-way dedicated track along the Pakistan Railwaysâ€™ mainline, which stretches from the City Station to the Drigh Road Station.