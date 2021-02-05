Corruption in pension accounts: Govt issues new guidelines for drawing pensions

KARACHI: After reports of large scale corruption and embezzlement in various district accounts offices in the head of pension, the Finance Division has devised some new Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to bring transparency and ease in the pension payment process.

The State Bank Director, Asif Mehmood, in his letter conveyed the amendments in previous SOPs of Finance Division for the Direct Credit System of pension to all the presidents and chief executives (copy of which is available with The News).

According to the directive in order to bring transparency and ease in the pension payment, the Government of Pakistan has amended the SOPs for Direct Credit System with immediate effect. According to the new SOPs, a pensioner shall be required to undergo biometric verification from any branch of a bank maintaining his or her pension account, every year in March and September. If he is unable to undergo biometric verification due to incapacitation by bodily illness, infirmity, or if his or her fingerprints do not exist due to old age or a genetic condition, he or she will provide a life certificate. According to the new SOPs in case of family pension, non-marriage declaration shall be obtained from pensioners on or before September 30 each year. The submission of the non-marriage declaration will be dispensed with after the widow, daughter or sister of the pensioner (family pension recipient) attains the age of 60 years. According to the current SOPs, if a pensioner fails to submit a life certificate or undergo biometric verification during March and September or he does not draw a pension for consecutive six months, the account shall become dormant. The requirement of submission of indemnity bond by a pensioner has been discontinued. Besides, the Finance Division, Government of Pakistan, issued further clarifications including that the pension shall be paid through a bank account either current or PLS maintained in the pensioner's name. The account shall not be a joint account. A bank account dedicated to pension transactions only shall not be mandatory for the pension.

The National Accountability Bureau is investigating corruption in the head of pension of many district accounts offices, mainly Hyderabad, Dadu, and Nausheroferoze, where according to the NAB’s initial assessment millions of rupees were embezzled.

CCP raids two poultry feed mills

By Mehtab Haider

ISLAMABAD: In wake of rising prices of poultry feed, the Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) on Thursday raided two poultry feed mills located in Rawalpindi and Lahore to collect evidence of their alleged involvement in collusive fixing of prices. The CCP teams raided the SB Feed located in Rawalpindi and owned by one influential politician and National Feeds Lahore for collection of evidence to establish anti-competitive practices, such as collusive practices to fleece consumers.

The CCP had received complaints from multiple quarters regarding continuous and simultaneous increase in the poultry feed prices, which experienced a rising trend from August 2019 to-date (with the exception of downward revisions in June and July 2020).

Upon receipt of the complaints, an informal survey of the poultry sheds was carried out. It is noted that feed is sold in 50 kg bags and there are a number of varieties depending on the type of poultry.

It is observed that since August 2019 to December 2020, prices of broiler feed have increased on an average by Rs584 per 50 kg bag. Similarly, for layer feed the average increase for companies reviewed is Rs538 per 50 kg bag.

Most of the feed mills cited similar and generic reasons for increase in price such as increase in raw material prices, currency devaluation, improvement in nutritional profiles, general inflation, increase in electricity tariffs, increase in KIBOR rate and increase in wages of skilled labour force.

Exercising its powers under Section 34 of the Competition Act 2010, the Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) carried out a search and inspection of two major poultry feed mills.

Two CCP teams conducted the inspections and successfully impounded the relevant record, including computer-stored information. During inspections, both companies fully cooperated with the CCP teams and handed over the required information.

It was observed that the prices of Chicken Farm Broiler increased by more than 100pc (from Rs103/kg to Rs 225/kg -- figures obtained from PBS website) during the same period, which can be linked with the increase in prices of broiler feed.