Indians burn posters of Greta Thunberg over comments on farmers protests

ISLAMABAD: Furious demonstrators in India have burned photos of teen climate activist Greta Thunberg after she tweeted her support for the country's protesting farmers, prompting a criminal investigation in the process.

Activists from the United Hindu Front, a religious organisation which supports Hindu nationalist Prime Minister Narendra Modi, gathered in the capital New Delhi on Thursday, international media reported. The group held signs saying that India would 'not tolerate interference in internal affairs' and burned pictures of Thunberg and the Barbadian singer Rihanna, who had also tweeted in support of the farmers.

Thunberg also managed to spark a criminal investigation in India after she tweeted a link to a Google document that included sample tweets people could share to draw attention to the farmers' protests.

The climate activist promptly deleted the tweet and later posted a second 'updated' document without the samples. The 18-year-old activist's tweet came shortly after a post Rihanna prompted praise and outrage in India and was described as 'irresponsible' by Indian officials.

The US embassy in New Delhi has also urged India’s government to resume talks with farmers whose months-long protests over agricultural reforms erupted into violence last week.

India’s Foreign Ministry said it had “taken note” of the comments and underlined ongoing efforts between Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government and farmers groups to resolve the situation.

“We encourage that any differences between the parties be resolved through dialogue,” a US embassy spokesperson said in a statement that also offered general support for the government’s efforts to “improve the efficiency of India’s markets and attract greater private sector investment”.

Modi’s government has held multiple rounds of talks with representatives of thousands of farmers who have camped, mostly peacefully, on the outskirts of New Delhi since late last year.

But no talks have been held since Jan 26, when some protesters clashed with police in the heart of the capital city following a military parade to mark Republic Day, and no indication has been given of when they might resume.