PDM’s march to begin on March 26

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) on Thursday unanimously decided to start long march towards Islamabad on March 26 but deferred decision on no-confidence move against the Prime Minister till end of the Senate elections.

According to sources, the long march will be termed "mehengai march" (march against inflation).

The decision regarding long march was taken at an important PDM meeting attended by heads and top leaders of all eleven parties of the movement. “The rallies from all over the country will start moving towards Islamabad on March 26,” PDM President Maulana Fazlur Rehman told a news briefing after the meeting at his residence.

The PDM also decided to jointly contest the Senate elections as Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that parties of the movement would not field candidates against one another. “We will field joint candidates in Senate elections and will not contest against one another,” Fazlur Rehman while announcing decisions of the meeting said.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also floated proposal of no-confidence move against the prime minister. “We thoroughly discussed the option of no-confidence move and it was decided that the same option will be considered after the Senate elections,” Fazlur Rehman told newsmen.

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif also participated in the meeting through video linking and proposed that the option of no-confidence move and resignations should be considered after the Senate elections. He also asked the PDM leaders to remain steadfast and hold protest demonstrations across the country.

To a question, Maryam Nawaz who also present on the occasion said media would have to wait to know as to for how long, the long march would continue.

Fazlur Rehman said the PDM leaders also categorically rejected the proposed constitutional amendment regarding Senate elections. “We feel that PTI leadership is fielding such candidates in elections whom the ruling party’s parliamentarians do not like to support,” he said.

The meeting also rejected commission headed by Justice (R) Azmat Saeed on Broadsheet issue feeling that it was an attempt to cover up misdeed and corruption.

On issue of approval of development funds for ruling party’s parliamentarians, Fazlur Rehman said it was Imran Khan who used to say that such practice was like bribing members of Parliament. He also noted that the Supreme Court had also taken suo moto notice on announcement of the prime minister in this regard.

The PDM meeting also decided that the opposition members would continue their protest in the Senate and National Assembly against biased attitude of the Chairman and Speaker while there would also be no cooperation with the chair and government in proceedings of two Houses. The PDM meeting also observed that the State Bank had disclosed 23 accounts of Imran Khan and out of whom 18 accounts were not declared. “It is proven fact that Imran Khan’s challenge for open hearing of the foreign funding case was just a drama,” he said adding Imran Khan should not be called as Sadiq and Ameen. He also demanded verdict on the case should be announced without any delay.

He said that Imran Khan who himself used to refer to the Transparency International and call others as corrupt, now himself had proved as the most corrupt person.

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz Sharif said the discussion on no-confidence motion would also continue as every party has its view on it.

“It is continues process on which questions and answers continue,” she said while speaking in a brief talk with the newsmen.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif said there is no need to remove Usman Buzdar as in his presence everyone realise the difference between fake government and PML-N government.

To a question, she said Maulana Fazlur Rehman did not make any remarks about the establishment but the media twisted it.

She said that the PDM would strongly oppose whoever join in any undemocratic action.

She said incompetent person like Imran Khan is playing with the lives of the people due to incompetency and incapability.

She said the issue of local government election raised only to make an effort to sabotage the long march. “The caravans of people will come out to march towards Islamabad on March 26,” she said.

In reply to another question, Maryam Nawaz hoped that Shahbaz Sharif will soon be among the people. “His health is not well,” she said.

Meanwhile, speaking on a television channel, the PDM leader Ahsan Iqbal said that long march would be more than an event. “Let us see what we are going to do,” he said.

Ahsan Iqbal said the PDM leaders maintained that their parliamentarians would send their resignations within 24 hours once a decision in this regard is taken by the movement’s leadership.