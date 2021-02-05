close
Fri Feb 05, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
February 5, 2021

ECP orders Punjab IGP to remove SDPO

National

OC
Our Correspondent
February 5, 2021

ISLAMABAD: The ECP Thursday directed the IG Punjab to immediately remove SDPO Zulfiqar Virk from his post, as he was allegedly influencing the poll process and harassing candidates and their supporters in NA-75 (IV).

The bye-election in this constitution is to be held on February 19. The Election Commission asked the IG to appoint an impartial officer in place of Virk, who is SDPO Daska, a tehsil of Sialkot.

Latest News

More From Pakistan