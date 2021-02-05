ECP orders Punjab IGP to remove SDPO

ISLAMABAD: The ECP Thursday directed the IG Punjab to immediately remove SDPO Zulfiqar Virk from his post, as he was allegedly influencing the poll process and harassing candidates and their supporters in NA-75 (IV).

The bye-election in this constitution is to be held on February 19. The Election Commission asked the IG to appoint an impartial officer in place of Virk, who is SDPO Daska, a tehsil of Sialkot.