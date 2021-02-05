Sinopharm’s corona vaccine safe, dependable: Dr Faisal

ISLAMABAD: The efficacy of Sinopharm’s Covid-19 vaccine is between 79-86 per cent and it is safe and dependable.

“We are planning to buy it in sufficient quantity as 110 million out of 220 million of total Pakistan’s population need Coronavirus vaccine,” said Special Assistant to Prime Minister Dr. Faisal Sultan according to a report published by Gwadar Pro on Thursday says,

According to the statistical analysis of Sinopharm China Biotech, the results of the interim analysis of the new coronavirus inactivated vaccine phase III clinical trial showed that the safety of the new coronavirus inactivated vaccine of Sinopharm China Bio Beijing Company is good after inoculation.