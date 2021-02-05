War in Yemen has to end, announces Biden

WASHINGTON: In a show a reinvigorated focus on diplomacy,US President Joe Biden said Thursday that the war in Yemen "has to end", pledging to terminate US support for Saudi-led offensive operations and to halt arms sales. "This war has to end," Biden said. "To underscore our commitment, we are ending all American support for offensive operations in the war in Yemen, including relevant arm sales. We are stepping up diplomacy to end the war in Yemen. The decision reverses former president Donald Trump´s policy of providing logistical assistance and selling huge amounts of advanced weaponry such as precision-guided bombs.

The Trump administration defended support for the Saudis as a way to create US defense jobs and to hit back at arch-enemy Iran, which backs Huthi rebels who have overtaken much of Yemen. Signalling Washington´s new approach to the war, the Biden administration is also appointing a special envoy on Yemen, veteran diplomat Timothy Lenderking, said a person familiar with the matter

“America is back. Diplomacy is back. You are at the center of all that I intend to do,” Biden told a socially distanced auditorium of diplomats ahead of what was billed as his first major foreign policy speech as president.