No hindrance to long march: Shibli

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Senator Shibli Faraz on Thursday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), government would not create any hindrance to long march being planned by Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), towards Islamabad.The ruling party did not have worries about long march because the PDM had already failed in its design made to exploit democratically elected government, he stated in an interview with a private television channel.The gimmicks played by opposition to trouble the ruling party would fail again, he added.Commenting on frustrated movement of PDM against the government, he said all the deadlines given by the opposition benches to topple the ruling party had been unsuccessful. The date of long march announced by PDM today towards Islamabad would have no affect on the government, he stated.