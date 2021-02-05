Senate polls: PM tasks Elahi with securing maximum seats

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday tasked Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervez Elahi with securing maximum Senate seats in Punjab.

This was decided in a meeting held between the teams of both the allied parties.

According to media reports, the PML-Q delegation comprised Chaudhry Pervez Elahi, federal minister Tariq Bashir Cheema and Moonis Elahi MNA, while the government team comprised federal ministers Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Pervez Khattak and Shafqat Mehmood.

Sources said the prime minister had asked Pervez Elahi to use his experience to ensure success for their candidates in the Senate elections.