Daniyal says will drag Shahzad Akbar to court

ISLAMABAD: PML-N leader Daniyal Aziz announced that he would start a legal battle in the criminal jurisdiction against Adviser to Prime Minister on Law and Interior Shahzad Akbar, days after he levelled allegations against him.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, he said that had held several high-ranking official positions, while no one knew who the incumbent government officials were. “No one knows who you are, why are you ruining the lives of innocent people?”

“I announce today that I will drag you, Shahzad Akbar, to a [criminal court] and will fight a legal battle against you so that you will understand that even innocent people know how to fight back,” he said.

Prior to his take on Akbar, he said that the incumbent government had talked about how the system worked in the UK, and they claim of moving forward towards Riasat-e-Madina. “However, today, I won’t talk about it. I will speak on an adviser named Shahzad Akbar, who levelled allegations against several people recently, including me,” he said, adding that the press handout given in Akbar’s recent presser had his father’s name wrong as Mohammad Aziz, when his name was Anwer Aziz.

Aziz said that according to the report, the government had retrieved land worth Rs2,500 million from him, adding that the “important” thing here was that he “had no link with the land” recovered by the authorities.

The PML-N leader said that his father bought the land back in 1960s through a government scheme and that he has “no legal link” with the land.