Opp senators reject bill in NA for open ballot

ISLAMABAD: The government and opposition in the Senate Thursday were sharply divided on the proposed constitutional amendment moved in the National Assembly, envisaging open ballot for the Senate elections.

The members on both sides of the aisle appeared in no mood to move from their stated position for evolving consensus on the proposed piece of legislation, moved in the National Assembly, just ahead of the Senate elections. Though they shared commonality that horse-trading in Senate poll must be eliminated, the lawmakers had strong disagreement on how to go about it. Therefore, both the sides gave arguments for and against the proposed legislation.

The treasury benches advised the opposition to support its efforts to end horse-trading, whereas the opposition members alleged that the bill was meant to serve the political interests of the ruling party, which they claimed, was losing control over its own legislators ahead of the Senate elections.

In the Senate, where joint opposition commands majority (but it is poised for becoming minority after the elections), the bill is unlikely to be moved soon, unless adopted in the Lower House, and for this a two-third majority is needed to support it, which the government does not have in the assembly. Both chambers of the Parliament were prorogued sine die Thursday.

Former Chairman Senate and PPP stalwart Mian Raza Rabbani raised the issue in the House, saying it was unfortunate that a vilification campaign was being run against the Senate. He had his concerns over the tabling of the bill in the National Assembly without taking the Senate into confidence, whereas the recommendations of the Committee of the Whole in this context had also been overlooked.