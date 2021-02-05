26th Amendment bill: MNAs prefer physical fights to verbal debate

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly Thursday presented a chaotic scene due to brawls as the opposition members registered a strong protest during speeches of the cabinet members on the 26th Constitutional Amendment Bill.

Over a dozen security staff members surrounded dais of the speaker to guard Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri, who was chairing the proceedings. The opposition members, carrying placards, had gathered in front of the chair to lodge protest.

The placards were inscribed with slogans against raise in electricity tariff, price-hike and accusing the government of corruption and a compromise on the Kashmir cause. The opposition members shouted ‘Go Imran Go’ and ‘Atta Mehnga Roti Mehngi’ and continued whistling till end of the proceedings.

The PPP parliamentarians removed mic of the deputy speaker for a while and, in response, two members from Karachi moved towards the dais to push the opposition members.

Meanwhile, a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA fell down after he was pushed by Agha Rafiullah from the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP).

Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry said the placards, which the opposition were displaying, were prepared by the PPP parliamentarian Shazia Marri. “I want to congratulate her for giving placards inscribed with slogans ‘Chor Chor’ in the hands of thieves,” he said.

Fawad Chaudhry said the opposition was using all tactics to protect their corruption, but they would not be given an NRO (deal). “The ringleader gang of thieves has gone to London, leaving behind his gangsters,” he said.

Referring to the protest of opposition members, he said one of them was displaying a shoe and it seems that he needed to learn ethics. Fawad Chaudhry said the opposition members including Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and Rana Tanveer came to the speaker’s chamber for talks on Wednesday and agreed that two speeches would be delivered from both sides. “But as they returned, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq was snubbed by Nawaz Sharif and his daughter on cell-phone,” he said, adding that Nawaz Sharif and Asif Zardari had secured Master’s degree in purchase votes.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said the government was aware of the fact it did not enjoy the two-third majority in the House to get the constitutional amendment passed, but it wanted to expose the opposition which is used to change its stance.

Qureshi said the nation had seen the elements who wanted to derail democracy by giving protecting the corrupt elements while opposing the constitutional amendment. “Through this amendment, we want to ensure transparency in Senate elections and give vote of right to overseas Pakistanis,” he said.

He said the opposition did not want an amendment to the Constitution because they believe in politics of corruption and change others’ loyalties. “The opposition members wanted to continue with corrupt practices and use of money in Senate elections,” he said.