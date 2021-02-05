15 more die from corona in Punjab

LAHORE: Around 15 patients died from COVID-19 and another 518 new infections were confirmed in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

According to report issued by Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) on Thursday, the death toll reached 4,821, while confirmed cases became 159,311 in the province. As per the spokesperson for Corona Monitoring Room at P&SHD, 18,235 tests have been conducted in the last 4 hours.