Pakistan Army rescues ailing Polish climber from K2

GILGIT: The Pakistan Army has airlifted an ailing Polish mountaineer from K2 base camp to Skardu, abruptly ending his expedition owing to a disease.An Army Aviation helicopter evacuated the 28-year-old Polish female Climber Magdalena Gorzkowska from the world’s second-tallest mountain to Skardu. The climber was shifted to base camp due to the problem of severe pain in stomach and vomiting.

Magdalena Gorzkowska’s accomplishments in mountaineering include ascents of Mont Blanc, Aconcagua, Kilimanjaro, Mount Everest (as the youngest Polish female) and Makalu (first Polish female without supplemental oxygen). Twenty-six international climbers are attempting to scale K2.