Rising pricesCCP raids two poultry feed mills

ISLAMABAD: In wake of rising prices of poultry feed, the Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) on Thursday raided two poultry feed mills located in Rawalpindi and Lahore to collect evidence of their alleged involvement in collusive fixing of prices.

The CCP teams raided the SB Feed located in Rawalpindi and owned by one influential politician and National Feeds Lahore for collection of evidence to establish anti-competitive practices, such as collusive practices to fleece consumers.

The CCP had received complaints from multiple quarters regarding continuous and simultaneous increase in the poultry feed prices, which experienced a rising trend from August 2019 to-date (with the exception of downward revisions in June and July 2020).

Upon receipt of the complaints, an informal survey of the poultry sheds was carried out. It is noted that feed is sold in 50 kg bags and there are a number of varieties depending on the type of poultry. It is observed that since August 2019 to December 2020, prices of broiler feed have increased on an average by Rs584 per 50 kg bag. Similarly, for layer feed the average increase for companies reviewed is Rs538 per 50 kg bag.

Most of the feed mills cited similar and generic reasons for increase in price such as increase in raw material prices, currency devaluation, improvement in nutritional profiles, general inflation, increase in electricity tariffs, increase in KIBOR rate and increase in wages of skilled labour force.

Exercising its powers under Section 34 of the Competition Act 2010, the Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) carried out a search and inspection of two major poultry feed mills.

Two CCP teams conducted the inspections and successfully impounded the relevant record, including computer-stored information. During inspections, both companies fully cooperated with the CCP teams and handed over the required information. It was observed that the prices of Chicken Farm Broiler increased by more than 100pc (from Rs103/kg to Rs 225/kg -- figures obtained from PBS website) during the same period, which can be linked with the increase in prices of broiler feed.