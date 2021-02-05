Wheat ‘smuggling’ bid foiled, 300 bags seized

CHARSADDA: The Food Debarment on Thursday seized 300 bags of wheat allegedly being smuggled to Peshawar to sell the subsidised grain on high price. The wheat bags were issued from the Charsadda Grain Godown to a flourmill in Utmanzai as per its quota, which were meant to be sold to people at the government subsidized rate. After preliminary action, the seized wheat was returned to the Charsadda Grain Godown.