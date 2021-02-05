New York Times boosts paid subscriber base to 7.5m

NEW YORK: The New York Times said on Thursday it had some 7.5 million paid subscribers at the end of 2020, a gain of more than two million for year as it progressed in its digital transition.

Nearly 90 percent of the subscribers were digital, according to the prestigious daily which released its quarterly earnings. The number of print subscribers fell slightly from the year earlier to 833,000.

The media group has nearly tripled its subscriber base as it has bolstered its newsroom since the start of Donald Trump’s presidency and taken on digital-only news rivals. "2020 was a seismic year for news," said Meredith Kopit Levien, president and chief executive officer, in a statement.