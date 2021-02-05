‘Listen to the people’, Tikhanovskaya tells Putin

VILNIUS: Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya in an interview with AFP called on Russia to "listen to the people" after protests over the jailing of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.

Tikhanovskaya, whose husband was imprisoned in Belarus last year after trying to register as a presidential candidate, also drew a parallel between her fate and that of Navalny’s wife Yulia.

She urged her to "hold on, fight and have faith". "When they imprison our husbands for their campaigning and their desire to improve life in our countries, we wives can only stand in their place and support them how we can," she said.