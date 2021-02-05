close
Fri Feb 05, 2021
AFP
February 5, 2021

Lebanese Hizbullah critic shot dead

World

BEIRUT: A prominent Lebanese activist and intellectual known for his opposition to the movement Hizbullah was found shot dead in his car in the country’s south on Thursday, a security official said.

The murder, exactly six months after a cataclysmic explosion at Beirut port, drew immediate condemnation from abroad and tributes from his many friends. Lokman Slim, 58, had long been a leading secular voice in the community and was routinely criticised, and often threatened, over his anti-Hizbullah stance. "He was found dead in his car," a senior security official told AFP on condition of anonymity, adding that Slim was shot five times in the head and once in the back.

