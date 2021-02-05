BD jails 50 over attack on PM’s convoy

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
DHAKA: A Bangladesh court jailed 50 opposition activists on Thursday for up to 10 years for an attack on the current prime minister’s motorcade nearly two decades ago, a prosecutor said.
Among the defendants was a former member of parliament for the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), which was in power at the time of the attack. In 2002, a motorcade accompanying Sheikh Hasina, who was then the opposition leader for Awami League, was attacked with rocks, batons and machetes, prosecutors said.
"Three men including the ex-MP were given 10 years in jail and the rest got various jail terms from four-and-a-half years," prosecutor Shaheen Mirdha told AFP, after the sentences were delivered by a district court in the southern city of Satkhira.