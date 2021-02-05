Four killed in Ukraine hospital fire

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KIEV: Four people died in Ukraine after a fire tore through the intensive care unit of an infectious diseases hospital that was treating coronavirus patients, police said on Thursday.
It was the latest in a spate of deadly fires in Ukraine, which are not uncommon in the ex-Soviet republic due to poor compliance with safety regulations and ageing infrastructure. The fire broke out just before midnight on Wednesday on the ground floor of the five-storey building in the southwestern city of Zaporizhzhya.
Footage released by the emergency services showed firefighters entering the smoke-filled building in darkness and carrying out bedridden patients. "The fire killed four people, including a medical worker," regional police said in a statement.
Three of the victims had been diagnosed with coronavirus and were on ventilators, according to the regional governor quoted by the Interfax-Ukraine news agency. Firefighters were able to save eight people.