Navalny urges supporters to free Russia from ‘thieves’

MOSCOW: Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny called on his supporters on Thursday to fight fear and continue pressuring the Russian authorities, in his first detailed comments since being ordered this week out to serve out a prison sentence.

The 44-year-old anti-corruption campaigner wrote on Instagram that the authorities could only retain power if Russians remained afraid. "We, having overcome fear, can free our homeland from a handful of thieves in power. Let’s do it. We must do it."

Earlier, an outcry grew in Russia over a crackdown on protesters, as EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell visits the country under pressure to confront Moscow over the imprisonment of Alexei Navalny.

Borrell’s three-day visit to Russia -- the first by a top EU envoy since 2017 -- comes during a period of unusual turbulence in the country, with police arresting at least 10,000 people during recent nationwide protests in support of Navalny.

President Vladimir Putin’s most prominent critic was sentenced this week to nearly three years in prison -- his first lengthy jail term -- and is due in court again Friday on charges of defaming a World War II veteran.

During the recent demonstrations police detained dozens of journalists, and jails in Moscow and Saint Petersburg were packed with demonstrators serving short jail terms. On the eve of Borrell’s visit, a court sentenced Sergei Smirnov, chief editor of Mediazona -- an online news publication often critical of the government -- to 25 days in jail over a re-tweet of a joke that included the time of a recent protest.

The jailing of Navalny, 44, and the crackdown sparked outrage among many Russians. "Never in the history of modern Russia has there been such a number of beaten, detained and arrested people," they said.Top broadsheets added their voices to the chorus of condemnation."Over the past few weeks we’ve witnessed extremely harsh actions of members of law enforcement," Kommersant said.