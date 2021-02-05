UK tells social media to take down Covid myths

LONDON: The British government said on Thursday it was telling social media giants to take down posts containing coronavirus disinformation over concern that many in minority communities were refusing to be vaccinated.

"My message to all of them, whether it’s Twitter or Facebook,... you must, must, must be responsible and play your part in taking this disinformation down as soon as we flag it up to you," vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi told MPs.

The government’s Covid-19 disinformation unit, which was set up in March, constantly monitors social media platforms and asks them to take down any messages deemed inaccurate. The government is concerned that large numbers within black African and south Asian communities are reluctant to take part in the massive vaccine drive, partly driven by mistrust.

The death rate in both communities is around double the rest of the country and Prime Minister Boris Johnson visited a vaccine centre in a south Asian community in northern England on Monday in a bid to boost uptake.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan and Zahawi stepped across the political divide earlier this week to pen a joint article in Sunday’s Observer newspaper, reassuring those nervous about being vaccinated.

"We are calling on people from ethnic minority backgrounds to get their Covid vaccine -- it is safe, it is effective and it could save your life or the life of someone you love," they wrote. "This is an issue of vital importance and one that transcends party lines."

The pair acknowledged that "in the past minorities have not been properly included in some medical research", but that the Covid vaccines "have been safely and widely tested across a range of ages and ethnic groups".

"It is, however, incredibly important to acknowledge these lower levels of trust that some from Black, Asian and minority ethnic backgrounds have in the institutions set up to represent them, and we will continue to do all we can to address this," they added.

A health official in Birmingham, England’s second city, warned on Wednesday that there had been up to a 50 percent decline rate in some areas. "That was more common in parts of the city where we had much higher Asian and African-Caribbean communities and in some of our most deprived communities," said city public health director Justin Varney in the Birmingham Mail newspaper.

Meanwhile, the Covid-19 pandemic is having a "catastrophic" impact on cancer treatment, the World Health Organisation’s European branch warned on Thursday, with cancer services disrupted in a third of countries in the region.

"The impact of the pandemic on cancer in the region is nothing short of catastrophic," WHO Europe director Hans Kluge warned on World Cancer Day. Among the 53 member states in the UN agency’s European region, which includes several in central Asia, one in three countries has experienced partially or completely disrupted cancer services because of the strain Covid-19 has put on health systems and travel restrictions.

"Some countries have experienced shortages of cancer drugs, and many have seen a significant drop in new cancer diagnoses -- even the most resource-rich countries," Kluge said in a statement.

He added that pre-existing inequalities were also growing because of the economic crisis, making it harder for many to adopt healthy behaviours or have access to prevention and care services.

In the Netherlands and Belgium during the first lockdown of 2020, the number of cancers diagnosed dropped by 30-40 percent, while at the Kyrgyzstan National Centre of Oncology the number fell 90 percent.

Delayed diagnosis and treatment in the United Kingdom are expected to result in an increase in the number of deaths from colorectal cancer by 15 percent, and by nine percent for breast cancer over the next five years.

In a normal year, non-communicable diseases such as cancer, chronic respiratory diseases and diabetes are the leading causes of death and disability in the WHO European region, accounting for more than 80 percent of fatalities, the agency said.

The WHO said it plans to mobilise authorities with a cancer initiative focused primarily on prevention, early detection and access for all to diagnosis and treatment.

Across all seven countries – France, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, India, the UK and the US – family doctors and national health authorities were seen as much more reliable sources of information on vaccines, at 39% and 41% respectively.

Emmanuel Rivière, Kantar’s director of international polling, said the study revealed the scale of the communications effort some governments will need to make if they hope to improve vaccine acceptance.

“Vaccine hesitancy remains for large minorities in France, Germany and the US, where citizens can be twice or three times as likely to trust their family doctor as they are central government,” Rivière said. “This will clearly need to be reflected in governments’ campaigns.”