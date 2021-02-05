Kashmir belongs to Pakistan: PML-Q

LAHORE:Pakistan Muslim League-Q President Ch Shujaat Hussain and Speaker Punjab Assembly Ch Pervaiz Elahi in a statement on the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day said that Occupied Kashmir is the lifeblood of Pakistan.

They said Kashmir belongs to Pakistan and will remain so Insha-Allah, Narendra Modi cannot suppress the spirit of Kashmiris through oppression. They said that COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa has spoken realistically regarding Kashmir issue. He has given a clear message that Pakistan Armed Forces are always ready to face any threat. The whole nation stands with the Kashmiris and condemns the Indian atrocities.