close
Fri Feb 05, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
February 5, 2021

Kashmir belongs to Pakistan: PML-Q

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
February 5, 2021

LAHORE:Pakistan Muslim League-Q President Ch Shujaat Hussain and Speaker Punjab Assembly Ch Pervaiz Elahi in a statement on the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day said that Occupied Kashmir is the lifeblood of Pakistan.

They said Kashmir belongs to Pakistan and will remain so Insha-Allah, Narendra Modi cannot suppress the spirit of Kashmiris through oppression. They said that COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa has spoken realistically regarding Kashmir issue. He has given a clear message that Pakistan Armed Forces are always ready to face any threat. The whole nation stands with the Kashmiris and condemns the Indian atrocities.

Latest News

More From Lahore