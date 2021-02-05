Partly cloudy forecast

LAHORE:Partly cloudy weather with cold conditions continued to prevail in the City here Thursday while Met officials predicted similar weather for the next 24 hours. Met officials said that a shallow westerly wave was present over upper parts of the country. They predicted that cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country while very cold in upper parts and north Balochistan. Fog is likely to prevail in northeastern Punjab during morning hours.

They said that rainfall was recorded at Rawalakot, Garhi Dupatta, Muzaffarabad, Kotli and Parachinar. Thursday’s minimum temperature was recorded at Leh where mercury dropped to -11°C while in Lahore, it was 8.7°C and maximum was 21.5°C.