LDA exempts non-profit body from plan fee

LAHORE:The governing body of the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) has taken important decisions to encourage non-profit organisations.

The LDA’s governing body on Thursday exempted an institution wishing to set up a teaching hospital on Ferozepur Road from depositing the building plan fee. In addition, the Tehzeeb-ul-Akhlaq Trust was allowed to submit a building plan for the construction of a university near Manga Mandi.

The meeting held under the chairmanship of SM Imran Vice-Chairman decided to restructure the LDA’s Enforcement Directorate to ensure implementation of construction rules and protection of LDA's valuable assets. For this purpose, approval was given to appoint retired military officers and personnel as Director, Deputy Director and Zonal Inspector. The meeting also decided to effectively monitor the operations against encroachments and for this purpose, a special committee comprising members of the governing body was constituted.

The matter of plots allotted under the deserving persons/widow quota during the previous periods was referred to the negotiation committee of the authority headed by MPA Sadia Sohail Rana for investigation and consideration. Apart from MPA Sadia Sohail Rana, Wasa Vice-Chairman Imtiaz Mahmood, Major (r) Syed Burhan Ali, Engineer Amir Riaz Qureshi, Wasa MD Syed Zahid Aziz and Housing, Local Government Finance, P&D and Commissioner Lahore delegates attended.

Children park: A children park has been established for the police officials in Qurban Police Lines on Thursday. SSP Telecommunication Punjab Sadiq Ali Dogar said that the park would serve as a better place for entertainment for children of police officials. He continued that in addition to it, they were working to establish a two-storey building of bathrooms for the staff as there was a shortage of it in the police lines.

ASPs visit Training College: A delegation of 18 under training Assistant Superintendents of Police (ASPs), including three female officers visited National Highway and Motorway Police (NHMP) Training College Sheikhupura on Thursday.

The officers were briefed about all training facilities available to NHMP trainees. The under training officers visited academic block, firing simulator, driving simulator, museum, gym and other training facilities of NHMP Training College. The officers laid wreath on NHMP Shuhda’s monument, offered salami and prayed for the departed souls.