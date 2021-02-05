Campuses highlight Kashmir Day significance

LAHORE:Educational institutions in the City on Thursday organised programmes to highlight the significance of Kashmir Solidarity Day being observed today (Friday). Government College University (GCU) in a seminar held here condemned the fascist oppression let loose by Indian armed forces on innocent people of Indian-held Kashmir.

Mian Iqbal Salahuddin, an illustrious Pakistani socialite, philanthropist and maternal grandson of Allama Iqbal, was the chief guest at the seminar marked by the fiery speeches of the University’s orators and an Urdu play highlighting the struggle of Kashmiris for independence. The seminar, organised by the GCU Kashmir Society, was followed by an on-campus solidarity walk led by Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi and a poster exhibition on Kashmir.

Speaking on the occasion, Mian Iqbal Salahuddin said that the politically stable, united and economically prosper Pakistan could only guarantee the independence of Kashmir. He said they had failed to properly highlight the human rights violations in Kashmir at the international fora. He urged politicians, media, academicians and civil society to expose the crimes of Indian regimes. Provincial parliamentary secretary Mihander Pall Singh said that if there is a heaven on earth, it's Kashmir but Indian barbarian regime had made it a hell.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Zaidi announced that GCU would this year establish the Centre for Excellence on Kashmir issues where eminent researchers would compile data about human rights violations in the Valley and deliberate upon the ways, means and foreign policy strategies for independence in the light of teachings of Allama Iqbal. University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) and its all campuses observed Kashmir Solidarity Day. UVAS Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Masood Rabbani led the walk in city campus while Principal Students Affairs Prof Dr Kamran Ashraf, Senior Tutor Dr Ali Raza Awan and a large number of students, faculty members and administrative staff participated. An online seminar on “Kashmir issue and our responsibilities” was also held by University of Education. UOE Vice-Chancellor Dr Talat Naseer Pasha presided over the seminar. Speaking on the occasion, he said the United Nations should take stern action against the brutalities of Indian government. He added the only solution of Kashmir issue was to acknowledge the resolution of United Nations Security Council by the Indian government and liberate Kashmir.

University of Management and Technology (UMT) president Ibrahim Hassan Murad in his message on Kashmir Solidarity Day said the day reminds us of unlimited sacrifices of the valiant Kashmiris who were determined in the face of oppression, suppression and obliteration spanning 72 years. He said that only youths could resolve the Kashmir issue. They must pursue a resolution of the Kashmir dispute on different world’s fora based on the wishes of the Kashmiri people. He advised youths and Pakistani academics to extend their unwavering political, moral and diplomatic support to the just struggle of the people of IHK.

IEP: Institution of Engineers Pakistan (IEP) expressed solidarity with the Kashmiri people on Kashmir Day and assured full cooperation from the community at the national and international level for the solution of the Kashmir issue.

In a statement issued here on Thursday, President IEP Dr Javed Younis Uppal, Secretary General Amir Zameer Khan, Chairman Lahore Centre, Engr Masood Ali Khan and Secretary, Lahore Centre, M Afzal Goraya expressed their resolve to extend complete cooperation Kashmiri people.