Cut in Orange Train fare proposed

LAHORE:The officials of the Mass Transit Authority proposed to reduce the Orange Train fare by Rs.10 after the continuous reduction in the number of passengers that led to an increase in the train’s deficit.

The number of passengers on the Orange Line Metro Train project is declining on a daily basis, partly due to the corona virus and private transport. Sources said that briefing on the Orange Line Train, the Mass Transit Authority’ officials had asked Dr Salman Shah, advisor to the chief minister to reduce fare by ten rupees.

It was informed during the briefing that the passengers’ targets are not being achieved and that’s why the Mass Transit Authority has proposed to decrease the fare of Orange Train from Rs40 to 30. The Orange Train System successfully completed its first 100 days of operations on February 02, 2021 while ensuring strict implementation of all the necessary standard operating procedures (SOPs) related to COVID-19. The operational timings of these sleek, hi-tech trains are from 6:15am to 10pm.

The gap between each train is up to 5 minutes depending on peak or off-peak timings, making it an immensely dependable, convenient and economical mode of transport for the daily commuters.