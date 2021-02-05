Housing societies won’t encroach upon green land areas, court told

LAHORE:Punjab Chief Secretary Jawad Rafiq Malik on Thursday assured the Lahore High Court that the green land areas will not be encroached upon by the housing societies and a strict action was being taken against those involved in the illegal act.

He said criminal cases would also be lodged against the officials of the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) in addition to the departmental proceedings for their connivance in the construction of illegal housing societies.

The chief secretary appeared before Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan as he was summoned when the authorities of the LDA failed to satisfy the court on the matter of the illegal housing schemes. The chief justice directed the chief secretary to ensure that the delinquent officials involved in the illegal acts were taken to task. He also directed the chief secretary to submit record of the officials who served in the LDA on deputation more than once. The LDA’s legal advisor told the court that as many as 240 FIRs had been registered against the housing societies for encroaching upon the green land areas. Chief Justice Khan observed that the government machinery did not take cognizance of a matter unless a direction was issued by the court. In a related matter about declaring the property of a citizen as a green land area, Chief Justice Khan directed the LDA director general to submit parawise comments on the petition.

Toshakhana Case: Lahore High Court Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan was informed on Thursday that no auction had been held for the sale of Toshakhana articles during the last five years.

A federal law officer stated this during hearing of a petition challenging the auction of the Toshakhana articles only for the government officers and the armed forces. The CJ had already suspended the notification of the auction, which was scheduled for November 25, 2020. The chief justice directed the law officer to submit an affidavit to support his statement and also directed the petitioner’s counsel to come up with his rejoinder next week.

The petitioner through his counsel asked the court to set aside the impugned process and order the government to also allow common citizens to participate in the auction.

Paragon: An accountability court Thursday adjourned the hearing of Paragon Housing scam till February 11 and summoned three prosecution witness.

Kh Salman Rafique attended the court proceedings while Kh Saad Rafique didn’t appear due to National Assembly session.

Chiniot mining: An accountability court on Thursday initiated proceedings to declare CEO Earth Resource Company Arshad Waheed a proclaimed offender in Chiniot Mining reference. The court has adjourned by March 6. The court has also directed prosecution to provide copies of the reference to the accused.